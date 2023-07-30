What We Learned About The 50th Anniversary Of Knott’s Scary Farm At Midsummer Scream

A Visit to Midsummer Scream over the weekend treated us to a special look at the upcoming milestone anniversary of Knott’s Berry Farm’s ultra-popular and acclaimed Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the event, and it introduces a new character, The Keeper.

The Keeper was inspired by famed horror host Sinister Seymour and will be featured in his own maze for the 50th anniversary.

More details on what the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm will entail has been promised to be revealed at a special event taking place at the park on August 24th at 7 PM. Tickets for this special one fright–um, er, night only event will be available for $20 beginning this Monday, July 31st at 10:00 AM.

Mark your calendar in blood… 💉 On August 24 at 7 PM, Knott’s Scary Farm will unearth the secrets of our 50th anniversary. This is a not to be missed one fright only event for our Knott’s Scary Farm fans! Tickets will be available for $20 beginning this Monday, July 31 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Ab2J2h2lTN — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) July 30, 2023

Guests visiting Knott’s Berry Farm will also have the opportunity to get their hands on some very special merchandise for the event, including a book chronicling the history of the event and a special tiki mug. There will even be a special Loungefly bag just for the event.

​​

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a special lantern that will unlock 50 interactive experiences at the park during the event, and can also be used in the mazes and scare zones under its glow – likely adding a new element to those experiences.

Where will guests get their hands on this merchandise though? Why, a new museum and retail location of course! The Legacy Haunt Store and Museum was revealed as well, and features several rooms (based on the art) of Knott’s Scary Farm nostalgia and merchandise.

​​

This is just what we learned during Midsummer Scream, but more details are promised at the aforementioned event late next month.