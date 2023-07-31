R2-D2 at Hot Topic – Accessories, Apparel, and Artwork Featuring the Astromech

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Star Wars items too. In fact their website is so full of Star Wars goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at R2-D2!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of R2-D2-themed products that range from belts and wallets to T-Shirts, Jewelry, and home goods too.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Star Wars items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the R2-D2 offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including a hinged wallet and stylized crossbody bag that looks just like our favorite droid!

Star Wars R2-D2 Hinged Wallet

Star Wars R2-D2 Crossbody Bag

Fans can also dress up their look with this pretty charm necklace that includes gem studded pendants of the Rebellion logo, a horseshoe, heart and R2-D2.

Star Wars R2-D2 Multi Charm Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace

Accessorize your favorite Star Wars outfit with a clamp belt decorated to look like R2’s paneling. Blue, white, grey and a pop of red are featured in a repeating pattern so there’s no doubt this belt is inspired by the popular droid.

Star Wars R2-D2 Clamp Belt

Speaking of your wardrobe, R2 makes the perfect companion on cozy and roomy sweatshirts (one featuring his pal C-3PO) made to pair with anything. For something a but cooler, check out these artistic T-Shirts that are all about R2-D2.

Star Wars R2-D2 C-3PO Pixel Love Hoodie – BLACK

Star Wars Simple R2-D2 Girls Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLACK

Star Wars Splatter R2-D2 Girls T-Shirt – GREY

Star Wars R2D2 Droid Genius T-Shirt – BLUE

Bring the galaxy to your kitchen and treat yourself to tasty popcorn, courtesy of this fantastic popcorn maker; or enjoy a simple BLT with perfectly toasted bread made in a R2 decorated halo toaster!

Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker

Star Wars R2D2 Halo Toaster

Your furry friends can relax in Star Wars style with the awesome looking dog bed; and you can stay cozy this winter with an astromech droid ugly sweater throw blanket.

Star Wars R2D2 Dog Bed

Star Wars R2D2 Sweater Throw Blanket

Finally show off your knowledge of all things Star Wars (or sharpen your brain) with this Astromech Droid schematic canvas. Perfect for the wall of a man cave, teen bedroom, or any galactic themed space in your house, this decorative hanging is a great way to add more Star Wars to your life.

Star Wars R2-D2 Schematic Canvas Wall Decor

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!