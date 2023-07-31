John Classe Leaves Role as Special Advisor to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

John Classe has left his role as a special advisor to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- Classe led the former Reedy Creek Improvement District for seven years before the state’s takeover earlier this year.
- According to district spokesman Alexei Woltornist, Classe’s last day was Monday, July 31st.
- “Mr. Classe was offered a consulting contract … to assist with the transition to the new leadership,” he said in an email. “That transition is now complete. The district thanks him for his service.”
- The district’s governor-appointed board appointed Glen Gilzean as administrator in May and kept Classe on as an adviser under a contract that runs through May 2024.
- The contract allowed Classe to resign or for the district to terminate the agreement early with or without reason.
- The district did not answer questions about which party ended the contract and on what grounds.
- Classe started as deputy district administrator in 2015 and served in that role for about a year before being promoted to district administrator.