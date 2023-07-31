Power Up Your Wardrobe with Marvel Avengers 60th Anniversary Collection from shopDisney

The Walt Disney company is celebrating several milestone anniversaries in 2023 that span all of their franchises. Among those is Marvel who not only has 60 years of the X-Men under their belt, but also 60 years of the Avengers. Fans can join shopDisney in commemorating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with an exciting new collection launching on July 31st.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have seen and done it all, protecting the world—and multiverse—for 60 years! As the Avengers reach this incredible point in their ongoing journey, shopDisney is honoring the superhero team with a new collection you won’t want to miss.

Way back in 1963, Marvel Comics introduced readers to the Avengers and we’ve been in love ever since. The team has added dozens of members whose stories eventually were told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their origin is in the trades.

Now shopDisney wants to celebrate the team with apparel designed for the most devoted of fans.

Avengers Woven Shirt for Adults by Heroes & Villains – 60th Anniversary – $69.99

Among the styles to be featured is a classy button down shirt that features sketches of the Avengers logo as well as heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

The Marvel Avengers 60th Anniversary Collection will be available on shopDisney

Prices range from $ and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Avengers Mug – $16.99

Avengers Pullover Hoodie for Women by Heroes & Villains – 60th Anniversary – $69.99

Captain America Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Heroes & Villains – Avengers 60th Anniversary – $69.99

Avengers T-Shirt for Women by Heroes & Villains – 60th Anniversary – $32.99

The Avengers 60th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Heroes & Villains – $32.99

Super-Adaptoid Avengers Collectible Figure by Hasbro – 60th Anniversary – Marvel Legends Series – 12" – $69.99

The Avengers 60th Anniversary Baseball Cap for Adults by Heroes & Villains – $29.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!