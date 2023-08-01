Citizen Honors 60 Years of Marvel’s Avengers with Limited Edition Timepiece and Pin Set Launching August 15th

In 2023 Marvel’s Avengers will celebrate their 60th anniversary having formed the ultimate comic character team up in 1963. This year, Citizen is honoring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with a gorgeous timepiece and pin collectible set that will make you want to yell “assemble!”

In 2022, Citizen will be celebrating a historic Marvel moment with the limited-edition Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set.

Coming August 15th and with only 1,963 pieces made, the $450 commemorative boxed set features a stunning limited-edition watch, plus two collectible pins.

The dynamic dial features the seven original Beyond Earth’s Mightiest: Captain Marvel Hulk Iron Man Captain America Thor Black Panther Black Widow

The watch also features a 60-minute marker that nods to the 60th anniversary!

As a special bonus, once this boxed set is available on CitizenWatch.com , Citizen will release a special announcement from renowned Marvel comic artist Adam Kubert, along with exclusive footage of Adam drawing a few of Marvel’s Avengers.

This and mighty timepiece is sustainably (super) powered by light with Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.

The Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set will be available starting August 15th and sells for $450.00.

Check back soon for a link to this must-have accessory.

