“The Boogeyman” Arrives on Digital Later This Month, Physical Media in October

The Boogeyman is ready to scare you in your own home, with the new horror film arriving on Digital platforms on August 29th and on physical media on October 10th.

What’s Happening:

Relive your most terrifying childhood fears when The Boogeyman , “the scariest horror film of the year” (Matt Donato, IGN) arrives at digital retail including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu on August 29th and on Blu-ray and DVD October 10th.

In this horror-thriller from the mind of Stephen King, two sisters — along with their therapist father — are reeling from their mother’s death. When a desperate patient comes to their home, he leaves behind a terrifying entity that feeds on its victims’ suffering.



Bonus Features Include:

Into the Darkness Featurette – Open the door into the dark world of The Boogeyman as the cast and crew share how the terrifying tale, based on Stephen King's classic short story, was crafted.

as the cast and crew share how the terrifying tale, based on Stephen King's classic short story, was crafted. Outtakes – It’s not all just jump scares and bumps in the night. Join the cast for some lighthearted fun in the outtakes.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

The Boogeyman stars:

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper

Chris Messina as Will Harper

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper

Marin Ireland as Rita Billings

Madison Hu as Bethany

LisaGay Hamilton as Dr. Weller

David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings

Maddie Nichols as Natalie

Leeann Ross as Cassidy

Rio Machado as Anne

Shauna Rappold as Cara Harper

Cristala Carter as Detective Garland

The Boogeyman hits digital retailers on August 29th, and physical shelves on October 10th.