Marvel’s in House Podcast Team Cut in Half Among Disney Layoffs

According to The Verge, Marvel's in-house podcast team was not off the hook when it came to Disney layoffs.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel's small in-house podcast unit of six employees was cut in half during the latest round of Disney layoffs.
  • The team produces podcasts including Women of Marvel, The History of Marvel, This Week in Marvel, and more.
  • Of those three employees, one has already left, and two will by the end of the month.
  • One of those employees, who has not been named, discussed that Marvel gave no specific reason for the layoffs but mentioned that Disney was involved in cutting the roles.
  • Even though the podcast team had already come up with a plan to cut costs, it wasn't enough to convince Marvel.

What They're Saying:

  • “Watching the audio industry implode this past year has been gut wrenching. So many of my former public radio colleagues, and those working in the private sector lost their jobs. I wasn’t entirely surprised Disney decided to follow suit,” the anonymous employee said.