Marvel’s in House Podcast Team Cut in Half Among Disney Layoffs

According to The Verge, Marvel's in-house podcast team was not off the hook when it came to Disney layoffs.

What's Happening:

Marvel's small in-house podcast unit of six employees was cut in half during the latest round of Disney layoffs.

The team produces podcasts including Women of Marvel, The History of Marvel, This Week in Marvel , and more.

, and more. Of those three employees, one has already left, and two will by the end of the month.

One of those employees, who has not been named, discussed that Marvel gave no specific reason for the layoffs but mentioned that Disney was involved in cutting the roles.

Even though the podcast team had already come up with a plan to cut costs, it wasn't enough to convince Marvel.

