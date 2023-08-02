Marvel’s in House Podcast Team Cut in Half Among Disney Layoffs

According to The Verge, Marvel's in-house podcast team was not off the hook when it came to Disney layoffs.
What's Happening:
- Marvel's small in-house podcast unit of six employees was cut in half during the latest round of Disney layoffs.
- The team produces podcasts including Women of Marvel, The History of Marvel, This Week in Marvel, and more.
- Of those three employees, one has already left, and two will by the end of the month.
- One of those employees, who has not been named, discussed that Marvel gave no specific reason for the layoffs but mentioned that Disney was involved in cutting the roles.
- Even though the podcast team had already come up with a plan to cut costs, it wasn't enough to convince Marvel.
What They're Saying:
- “Watching the audio industry implode this past year has been gut wrenching. So many of my former public radio colleagues, and those working in the private sector lost their jobs. I wasn’t entirely surprised Disney decided to follow suit,” the anonymous employee said.