DIFF and Marvel Team Up for Avengers 60th Anniversary Sunglasses Collection Launching August 10th

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been in the world saving business for 60 years, so it makes sense that various brands would commemorate the team as they reach the milestone. DIFF is honoring six core personalities with a new collection of iconic shades inspired by your fave Marvel super heroes.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Avengers have assembled and the only person missing is you! Celebrate the ultimate heroic team with Marvel and DIFF through an exciting collection of eyewear themed to six heroes we know and love.

For 60 years, The Avengers including Black Widow, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, and Incredible Hulk, have been inspiring generations of comics fans – and setting the tone for epic style!

From fresh, celebratory takes on classic styles like the timeless aviator to playfully strong interpretations of retro faves like the cat eye, this collection runs the gamut from classic to cool to statement pieces.

Whether you’re the ultimate collector and who wants everything Marvel or are just hopinging to give your style that perfectly unique pop, you can celebrate the 60th anniversary in super style with Marvel x DIFF Beyond Earth’s Mightiest, Avengers 60th Anniversary sunnies!

The collection officially launches on August 10th at DiffEyewear.com sign up by email for early access

Each pair sells for $98.00 and links to the product pages can be found below.

It's all about taking retro, cutting edge vibes into the future with these shield sunnies. For a modern, suave, and ultra-cool look, you can't beat sleek lines, metal frames, and polarized lenses.

Vintage cool vibes are brought into the modern era with sleek silver frames, flash polarized lenses, and an iconic embossed top bar worthy of a strong style.

Thor Aviator Sunglasses | Silver & Grey Gradient Silver Flash | DIFF Eyewear – $98.00

A classic aviator is always iconic. Add on sleek metallic blue and red details, silver mirror front-mounted lenses, and patriotic touches and this timeless style becomes ultra cool.

Captain America Aviator Sunglasses | Blue & Silver Mirror | DIFF Eyewear – $98.00

Retro-inspired shades get a modern, chic makeover. Iconic acetate cat eyes meet sleek gold metal arms for the ultimate style upgrade.

Black Widow Cat Eye Sunglasses | Black & Grey Polarized | DIFF Eyewear – $98.00

Big, bold, and brilliant. Crystal neon acetate meets strong polarized purple lenses for a bright style statement that can't be denied.

Incredible Hulk Square Sunglasses | Neon Green & Purple Mirror | DIFF Eyewear – $98.00

Bold, strong, and always iconic. Thick, timeless black acetate sets these frames apart while sleek metal accents at the temples are a crowning detail.

Black Panther Cat Eye Sunglasses | Black & Grey Polarized | DIFF Eyewear – $98.00

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!