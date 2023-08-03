“Only Murders in the Building” Escape Game Coming to Los Angeles, Las Vegas

With the premiere of the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building coming next week, fans of the series can explore The Arconia and solve the mystery of the missing rattle and save Oliver’s show in a new escape game coming to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

It’s opening night of Oliver's new show, Death Rattle, but something very important has gone missing. Follow clues and solve puzzles throughout The Arconia to find it and save the show.

The Only Murders in the Building Escape Game is a limited mystery experience brought to you by the Escape Game and Hulu to celebrate the launch of season 3.

Fans can play in person or online to put their sleuthing skills to the test.

The Escape Game Los Angeles Play in-store at The Escape Game LA in Century City. August 11-13 & August 18 Book your slot now.

The Escape Game Las Vegas Play in-store at The Escape Game Las Vegas in The Forum Shops. August 18-20 Book your slot now.

Online with The Escape Game's Remote Adventures Play online! Log into Zoom and play with your friends from anywhere! August 14-18 Book your slot now.

All games are free.

Schedule your game for up to 8 players.

All games are private experiences, which means you'll only be playing with the people you bring.

You and your team will have 60 minutes to solve the mystery and escape.

Tickets are limited and subject to availability on a first-come, first served basis.

About Only Murders in the Building: