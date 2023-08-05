Child Found Injured Underneath Roller Coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee

An unfortunate accident has occurred at Fun Spot Kissimmee, where a 6-year-old was found injured underneath one of the park’s roller coasters, according WESH 2 News.

What’s Happening:

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters responded to the Galaxy Spin roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee after receiving a call that a child had fallen from the ride.

The child was found under the track, which stood around 20 feet tall, suffering from “traumatic injuries.”

He was then promptly rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is currently in an unknown condition.

Galaxy Spin closed immediately following the incident, and has remained closed as of Saturday evening.

The ride will remain closed pending an investigation from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Galaxy Spin is a spinning wild mouse style coaster, similar to the former Primeval Whirl Animal Kingdom

What They’re Saying: