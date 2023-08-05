Child Found Injured Underneath Roller Coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee

An unfortunate accident has occurred at Fun Spot Kissimmee, where a 6-year-old was found injured underneath one of the park’s roller coasters, according WESH 2 News.
What’s Happening:
- On Thursday afternoon, firefighters responded to the Galaxy Spin roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee after receiving a call that a child had fallen from the ride.
- The child was found under the track, which stood around 20 feet tall, suffering from “traumatic injuries.”
- He was then promptly rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is currently in an unknown condition.
- Galaxy Spin closed immediately following the incident, and has remained closed as of Saturday evening.
- The ride will remain closed pending an investigation from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
- Galaxy Spin is a spinning wild mouse style coaster, similar to the former Primeval Whirl attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What They’re Saying:
- Fun Spot statement: "The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards. All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin roller coaster remains closed pending the investigation."