“Good Morning America” Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With Week-Long Celebration

ABC News’ Good Morning America announced it will be honoring hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with the week-long series “Hip-Hop Turns 50,” featuring live performances, guest appearances, special events and an exploration of the genre’s influence on culture and communities from its onset through present day.
What’s Happening:
- The series kicks off on Monday, August 7th, when GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum rap artist Jeezy joins GMA in New York City’s Times Square for an interview, followed by a performance of his top hits before closing his set alongside a surprise musical guest to be revealed during Monday’s live broadcast.
- Also on Monday, GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar Offset has a one-on-one interview with ABC News correspondent Kelley Carter on the next chapter of his solo career.
- “Hip-Hop Turns 50″ continues throughout the week with an inside look at the women of hip-hop when Carter sits down with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist GloRilla as they discuss the rise and dominance of women in the genre over the last 50 years.
- The series also delves into the intersection of hip-hop with the LGBTQ+ community, as makeup artist-turned-chart-topping rapper Saucy Santana speaks about the impact he and other queer rappers are having on the genre.
- “Hip-Hop Turns 50″ takes center stage in New York City’s Central Park during GMA’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 11th. Sponsored by Hot Tools, the concert includes a show by GRAMMY Award-nominated artists Fat Joe and Remy Ma, as well as a performance by GRAMMY Award-winner Busta Rhymes featuring special guest BIA.
- Also taking place at the Summer Concert Series will be a live fashion show hosted by stylist and fashion executive Tiffany Reid (senior vice president of Fashion for Bustle Digital Group) and journalist and stylist Joe Zee, as they highlight looks worn by hip-hop megastars over the years that have gone on to define decades of fashion around the world.
- GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan also spotlights the Cleveland, Ohio, man behind Peel Dem Layers Back, the program empowering Black men and youth in the local community to process their emotions and trauma through the creativity of the hip-hop lens.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.