A Spellbinding Harveys “Hocus Pocus” Collection Descends on shopDisney

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. One of the series we’re most looking forward to is the Harveys Hocus Pocus Collection that promises some real witchy goodness!

I smell children…and a new Hocus Pocus accessory collection from Harveys! The Sanderson Sisters are the latest muses for the California-based brand and we can’t wait to dive into this mysterious cauldron of chaos.

One of the key pieces is this hearty tote back showcasing the trio in mid seance surrounded by ravens, stars and spindly branches. Below them (and in the ground!) is a full skeleton in a traditional coffin. Talk about spooky.

This bag is also decorated with rich purples and oranges that color dozens of small icons representing the story. This tote features top handles and a crossbody strap giving fans several options for wear and accessorizing.

A second piece is the Hocus Pocus crossbody bag showcasing the Sister as they’re up to no good! A matching lining is black and white decorated with movie icons like cauldrons, spiders, wands, moons, cats and more.

Hocus Pocus Crossbody Bag by Harveys | shopDisney – $178.00

Allover print featuring the Sanderson Sisters and witchcraft symbols

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ''Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.'' quote

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson

10 1/2'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 2'' D

Adjustable strap extends from 30'' – 82''

Made in U.S.A.

Hocus Pocus Tote Bag by Harveys | shopDisney – $178.00

Front panel features the Sanderson Sisters

Allover Hocus Pocus print featuring landmarks from the movie

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ''Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.'' quote

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Rolled carry handles

Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson

13'' H x 12 1/2'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Adjustable strap extends from 30'' – 82''

Made in U.S.A.

