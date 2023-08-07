“The Freelancer” to Debut September 1st on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar India has announced a new thriller series, The Freelancer, as reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

Based on the bestselling 2017 book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, the series is from showrunner Neeraj Pandey (Disney+ Hotstar’s Special Ops franchise), produced by Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia (Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter ).

The Freelancer will begin streaming September 1st, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

What They’re Saying:

Showrunner Neeraj Pandey: “ The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It’s based on Shirish Thorat’s book A Ticket to Syria , which narrates the true story of Aliya. The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira Pardeshi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters. The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it.”

