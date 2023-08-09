Brightline Delays Debut Rail Service in Orlando, Offers Customers Full Refunds

Brightline has announced that the company is delaying its start date for the rail service between Orlando and Miami.
What's Happening:
- Brightline has announced that the company will be delaying the start of its Orlando service.
- They posted on social media, explaining the service would not be launched from September 1–6.
- The post read: “As of today, we know Brightline will not be launching service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6.
- If you booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida during these dates, you should have received an email notifying you of a change in your travel plans with various rebooking options.
- We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding as we strive to provide you with the highest standard of service.
- Please visit the Help Desk on our website with questions or to connect with us.
- We are looking to announce an opening date soon and look forward to welcoming you on Brightline!”
- If you have purchased a ticket for any of the dates impacted you will be able to receive a full refund. They continued on their post saying, “Your original ticket purchase will be refunded in full within 3-5 business days, and your promo code will be sent to your email within the next 3 business days.”