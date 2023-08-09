The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation Holding Special Screening of “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” August 30th

According to Deadline, The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding a screening of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back on August 30 at 7 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

. The 501st Legion will be making a special appearance. They are an international costume organization made up of Star Wars fans who support communities and charitable causes nationwide.

Tickets are $40, which include complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or small soda, photos with the characters, and a Funko – POP! Star Wars bobblehead giveaway.

All proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

They support national health and social service programs as well as provide financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need.

