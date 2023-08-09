The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation Holding Special Screening of “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” August 30th

According to Deadline, The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding a screening of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back on August 30 at 7 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- On August 30 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding a screening of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.
- The 501st Legion will be making a special appearance. They are an international costume organization made up of Star Wars fans who support communities and charitable causes nationwide.
- Tickets are $40, which include complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or small soda, photos with the characters, and a Funko – POP! Star Wars bobblehead giveaway.
- All proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.
- They support national health and social service programs as well as provide financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need.
- Click here to purchase tickets.
What They're Saying:
- “We’re incredibly grateful to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre for their generosity in supporting Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to raise much-needed funds for members of our community during a time of increasing need,” said Christina Blumer, Executive Director of Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. “We’re also thrilled to collaborate with the 501st Legion to create a fun and magical evening that you will not want to miss!” Blumer added.