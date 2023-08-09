Mickey Mouse Piccadilly Paisley Collection by Vera Bradley Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow!

Is it time to bring some Mickey and Minnie cheer to your travel accessories? We’re always up for adding a new essential to our Disney assortment, especially if it’s from Vera Bradley! Starting tomorrow, shopDisney will carry selections from the Mickey Mouse Piccadilly Paisley Collection by Vera Bradley and we can’t wait to take them on our next adventure.

Vera Bradley has mastered the art of functionality and style and when you add a pinch of Disney to the mix, you get a collection that’s simply magical.

shopDisney is welcoming the pretty and playful Mickey Mouse Piccadilly Paisley Collection

The pattern features the charming duo of Mickey and Minnie Mouse joined by their pets Pluto and Figaro (he was also featured in Pinocchio). The group can be seen posing together, enjoying each other’s company, gifting flowers, and just being their adorable selves.

Each character is presented in full color with bright yellows, pinks, blues and reds making up the color scheme that's set against a light grey background.

The Mickey Mouse Piccadilly Paisley Collection by Vera Bradley will be available on shopDisney

