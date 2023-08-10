Disney VoluntEARS Deliver 4,000 Donated School Supplies to Anaheim Students

To ensure local students started the new school year off right, Disney VoluntEARS brought magic to the classroom at Orange Grove Elementary School in Anaheim ahead of their first day of school this week, as they dropped off nearly 4,000 new school supplies donated by Disneyland Resort cast members.

School officials shared that the amount of donations was so strong that additional supplies were able to be shared with other local schools, including Horace Mann Elementary, to support other students in their education.

During its annual Back to School campaign, Disneyland Resort cast members came together to collect donations ranging from colored pencils and glue sticks to spiral notebooks and erasers – all to support local students in Anaheim.

With support from Disney VoluntEARS, nearly 400 students at Orange Grove Elementary School were able to gather all the necessary supplies for a positive start to the school year.

What they’re saying: