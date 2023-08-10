Hulu Shares Poster for New Comedy Film “Quiz Lady”

The poster for 20th Century Studios’ Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, is now available.

Quiz Lady will premiere November 3, 2023, exclusively on Hulu Disney+

will premiere November 3, 2023, exclusively on The original film will premiere at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 9.

Check out the poster for Quiz Lady.