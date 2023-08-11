“GMA3” Guest List: Ángel Manuel Soto, Jo Koy and More to Appear Week of August 14th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 14th-18th:

Monday, August 14 Linsey Davis with highlights from interview with Mike Pence (GOP presidential candidate and former Vice President) Dr. Andrew Pearle on ACL injuries (Orthopedic surgeon) Megan Ryte on life and legacy of rapper Magnolia Shorty Lauren Iannotti (REAL SIMPLE Smart Money Awards) Ángel Manuel Soto ( Blue Beetle )

Tuesday, August 15 Greg Harden and ESPN College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard ( Stay Sane in an Insane World ) Blake Newby (Back-to-school trends) Jeremy Jordan ( Little Shop of Horrors )

Wednesday, August 16 Dr. Jag Singh on AI and Medicine ( Future Care ) Antoine Fuqua ( The Equalizer 3 ) Jo Koy ( Jo Koy World Tour ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 17 Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis (Co-hosts and executive producers of Honest Renovations ) Grace Bastidas (PARENTS Best Food Awards 2023) Matt Rife ( ProbleMATTic World Tour )

Friday, August 18 Victor Oquendo reports on hip-hop group 2 Live Crew Ally Henny ( I Won’t Shut Up ) Chat and performance by Hozier



