Christmas 2023: Whimsical, Wintry Disney Holiday Decorations Come to Costco

The Christmas season is on its way and that means it’s time to go shopping for delightful decorations featuring Disney characters. This year, Costco Wholesale is bringing some Disney magic to members with seven adorable items everyone will want in their homes.

If you sing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” surrounded by Disney characters in holiday attire, you’re going to love all that Costco has to offer!

The popular retailer is gearing up for the winter holidays with new seasonal selections featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends. The assortment includes: Disney Holiday Village Set Disney Holiday Tree Disney Animated Castle with Prade Disney Holiday Train 5-foot Minnie Nutcracker 5-foot Mickey Nutcracker



These decorations feature the traditional color scheme of red, green and gold, along with some bright blues, royal purples, bold yellows and wintry whites.

For an extra magical touch these Disney Holiday decorations light up and feature music too playing a total of 8 Classic Holiday Songs including: Joy to the World Jingle Bells O Christmas Tree Silent Night We Wish You a Merry Christmas Deck the Halls Hark, the Herald Angels Sing The First Noel



The 2023 Disney Holiday & Christmas Decorations offerings are available now online at Costco.com

Remember, you’ll need to be signed into your Costco Membership account or Become a Member

Disney Holiday Village Set, 13-piece – $139.99

Plays 8 classic holiday songs

Working clock in tower

Timer function: 6 hours on, 18 hours off

Requires 2 AA batteries (not included), 3 3V button batteries (included) and 1 1.5V button battery (included)

Disney Animated Holiday Village With Lights & Music – $139.99

Plays 8 classic holiday songs

Approximate dimensions: 11.5″ W x 23.3″ L x 14.5″ H

Approximate weight: 11.4 lbs.

Disney Animated Holiday Tree With Lights & Music

Plays 8 classic holiday songs

Approximate dimensions: 13.2" W x 13.2" L x 16.1" H

Approximate weight: 6.5 lbs.

Disney Animated Holiday Castle with Parade, Lights & Music – $124.99

Plays 8 classic holiday songs

Approximate dimensions: 12" W x 12" L x 17.5" H

Approximate weight: 5.7 lbs.

Disney Holiday Train, 3-piece – $109.99

Plays (8) classic holiday songs

Approximate dimensions: 6.1″ W x 26.3″ L x 10.8″ H

Approximate weight: 7.2 lbs.

5' Disney Minnie Nutcracker with Lights and Music – $689.99

Plays 8 Classic Christmas Songs

Approximate dimensions: 27.5" W x 24.8" x 60.6" L

Approximate weight: 51.6 lbs.

5' Disney Mickey Nutcracker with Lights and Music – $689.99

Plays 8 Classic Christmas Songs

Approximate dimensions: 25.1" W x 23.2" L x 60.6" H

Approximate weight: 43.3 lbs.

