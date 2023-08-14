ESPN Announces Fourth Season of “Why Not Us” With “Why Not Us: Howard Golf”

ESPN has announced the fourth season of the acclaimed Why Not Us series, with Why Not Us: Howard Golf, set to premiere later this month on ESPNU and ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

Why Not Us: Howard Golf, the fourth season of the acclaimed Why Not Us series from Andscape, FILM 45 and ESPN+ Originals, will premiere Monday, August 21, with Episodes 1 through 4 on ESPNU and available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following the debut.

The new installment will be executive produced by four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media.

In a sport where exclusivity is more prominent than access, this eight-part season of Why Not Us brings fans into the center of a program, supported by Curry, at one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country.

With an aim toward building a golf legacy that drives a cultural shift in the sport, Howard Golf is primed to compete for championships at top college tournaments across the country.

Why Not Us: Howard Golf will debut its eight episodes over the course of three weeks on ESPNU: Episodes 1-4 – Monday, August 21, 7 p.m. ET Episodes 3-6 – Monday, August 28, 7 p.m. ET Episodes 5-8 – Monday, September 4, 7 p.m. ET

will debut its eight episodes over the course of three weeks on ESPNU: All eight episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ once they premiere on ESPNU. Also, all episodes will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

In just its third year as a Division 1 program this past spring, the Howard men’s golf team won a second consecutive PGA Works Collegiate Championship (PWCC), the de facto HBCU national title, shooting 57 strokes better than runner-up North Carolina A&T. Howard golfers finished 1-2-3 in the individual competition, with senior Everett Whiten, Jr., winning the event with a tournament record 8-under par 64 in the final round.

The Howard women’s golf team, in only its second year, placed three players on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American Scholar Team in 2023, as the program continues its quest for a Northeast Conference championship.

Howard Golf is led by Sam Puryear, who was named Head Coach of both men’s and women’s programs in 2020, following 12 years coaching golf at Queens University of Charlotte, Stanford and Michigan State, where he became the first African-American head coach at a Power-5 university and won a Big Ten championship in 2008.

What They’re Saying:

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media : “We’re excited to be able to show the world the story of the extraordinary Howard University Golf team, who have displayed incredible heart, perseverance and talent on their journey. Coach Sam and the incredible athletes that Why Not Us follows are true examples of why the need to grow the game is of the utmost importance, in order to best reflect the diversity of our society and provide access to the vast opportunities the game of golf brings on and off the course. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Andscape and Howard for providing us the opportunity to do so and shining a light on the team’s successes.”

Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content: "As we continue to shine a light on HBCU culture through the Why Not Us series, we're inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and administrators who dare to forge their own new legacies while embracing and celebrating the history of their institutions. The story of Howard Golf is particularly interesting, not only for the tremendous, immediate success of the program, but the way in which Coach Puryear, his student-athletes and Steph Curry show us what is possible when you truly believe in a common vision and you put in the work to get there."