ABC News’ “Good Morning America” Announces “Maui Strong” Airing August 17th

ABC News’ Good Morning America has announced Maui Strong, premiering on August 17. This will feature a fundraising initiative and coverage of the Maui community’s recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires.
What's Happening:
- ABC News’ Good Morning America announced today Maui Strong, a special initiative spotlighting the Maui community with a call to action to raise funds for their recovery efforts following the recent deadly wildfires.
- GMA will be dedicating the second hour of its Thursday, Aug. 17, broadcast to showcasing the stories of Maui neighbors helping neighbors in the wake of the tragedy while also directing viewers to local and national resources and organizations providing relief and support to thousands of people in need on the ground.
- GMA weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez, as well as ABC News technology and consumer correspondent Becky Worley, will continue reporting remotely from Maui for GMA’s live broadcast event.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.