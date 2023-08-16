Haunted Mansion Funko Pop! and Plush Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

Disney’s live-action Haunted Mansion film made its theatrical debut last month and now Funko is marking the occasion with a series of Pop! figures inspired by the inhabitants of the spooky house.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction has long been a fan favorite destination at the parks. So naturally, it makes sense that Disney would make the mansion a central setting in a live-action film!

With audiences now enjoying the movie, Funko is getting in on the fun with a collection of Pop! figures and adorable plush.

Haunted Mansion Gus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1429 – $11.99

The Pop! lineup includes Madame Leota, Ezra, Phineas, Gus, and the Hatbox Ghost while the plush assortment features Ezra, Phineas, Gust and Hatbox Ghost in all their ethereal glory.

Haunted Mansion Ezra 7-Inch Plush – $12.99

The Haunted Mansion Pop! and Plush collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$12.99.

and prices range from $11.99-$12.99. Items are expected to ship in October and November 2023. Links to the collection can be found below.

Funko Pop! Figures

Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1431 – $11.99

Haunted Mansion Ezra Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1428 – $11.99

Haunted Mansion Phineas Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1432 – $11.99

Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1430 – $11.99

Funko Plush

Haunted Mansion Phineas 7-Inch Plush – $12.99

Haunted Mansion Gus 7-Inch Plush – $12.99

Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost 7-Inch Plush – $12.99

