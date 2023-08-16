Hulu Shares Trailer For Upcoming Series “The Other Black Girl”

Hulu has released the trailer for their upcoming new original series, The Other Black Girl, which is due to arrive on the platform next month.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer for the new series based on the New York Times bestseller by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl , from executive producer Rashida Jones.

, from executive producer Rashida Jones. Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

in July, “"Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I've ever taken on. It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!" All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl will premiere on September 13th, only on Hulu.

The Other Black Girl Stars:

Sinclair Daniel

Ashleigh Murray

Brittany Adebumola

Hunter Parrish

Bellamy Young

Eric McCormack

Garcelle Beauvais