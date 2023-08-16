“The View” Hosts Will All Return for Its 27th Season

According to Deadline, The View will start its new season next month with all of the co-hosts returning.
What's Happening:
- Next month, The View will start its 27th season, and all of the co-hosts will be returning.
- Whoopi Goldberg will be joined by Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
- The show has been ranked at the top among daytime shows which started in 1997.
- It's become a hot topic for authors, entertainers, and politicians and is expected to focus on the upcoming 2024 presidential race.
- The new season of The View will start on Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT/CT.