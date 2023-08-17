“Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween Event Returning to Gatorland for Fifth Year

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is bringing back its popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event for a fifth year in a row of family fun and fright done right! The all-ages, daytime, family-friendly event takes place over three weekends in October, from October 14th through 29th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

“Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” returns with an all-new exhibit. Encounter specters, goblins and more as you learn about the origins of everyone’s favorite haunted holiday.

Explore new haunt-zones like “The Creepy Creature Carnival,” where famous monsters moonlight as midway attractions and the “Frightful Frontier,” an Old West Town populated with cursed cowboys.

Then, hop aboard the Cryptid Express, where you can seek out hidden beasties like the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra and more.

All this, plus interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all kids who participate. There are also fun shows, a variety of specialty vendors games, candy giveaways and more.

Halloween fun is for everyone at this all-ages, daytime event from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., included with park admission.

Guests are welcome to wear costumes, as long as it's not scary or gory. Skunk Ape is easily frightened, seriously.

What They’re Saying:

Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland: “We love Halloween time at Gatorland and our entire staff works incredibly hard to put on this frightfully fun event for all our guests. You won’t find another Halloween experience that is anything like ours.”

About Gatorland: