CFTOD Pushes Back on Paying for Disney Perks

Today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has submitted a referral to the Florida Inspector General regarding millions of dollars’ worth of perks and benefits that the former Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) funneled back to Disney.

The CFTOD shared a news release “For decades, the former Disney-run RCID used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members, to cover the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, and give its own board members VIP Main Entrance passes.”

The release goes on to say that in 2022 alone, this system cost taxpayers over $2.5 million.

Disney and its affiliates are the main taxpayers in the district and they account for roughly 86% of the property tax revenue.

The release also refers to the “scheme” as “unethical” and points out that it “raises significant questions”: “In addition to constituting unethical benefits and perks, the scheme raises significant questions regarding self-dealing as the board members were only permitted a maximum of $100 per month in compensation per the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act.”

Disney has not yet issued a statement on the matter, but the Orlando Sentinel

The CFTOD discovered this scheme because of a bill they received from Disney: “The latest bill sent to the CFTOD from Disney features a charge of $492,382.96 for “Q1 FY22 Tickets. The scheme included the RCID government paying for “discounts” enjoyed by employees on all Disney purchases. Line items include government-paid handouts for “Merchandise Discount Usage” ($16,837.39), “Food & Beverage Discount Usage” ($4,969.52), and “Water Parks Discount Usage” ($3,764.48). It also includes employee handouts for hotel usage at the Disney Yacht Club Resort, Disney Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney Coronado Springs Resort. “

The bill can be viewed here.

Immediately upon discovering the scheme, the CFTOD set in motion plans to eliminate it.

Instead of receiving these perks, employees will receive a $1,000 annual stipend as part of the proposed changes to the district’s annual pass program.

The Orlando Sentinel reports, analysis showed only about 50% of employees actually used the annual pass perk.

The removal of this arrangement would only impact government employees at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and not workers directly employed by Disney.

The CFTOD employs about 400 people.

All CFTOD employees who require access to Disney premises to perform their official duties will still be able to access them.