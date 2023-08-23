Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Engages Renowned Law Professor for “Legal and Economic Study”

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has engaged renowned law professor Donald J. Kochan to undertake a detailed legal and economic study of the practices of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District and similar governance regimes with privileges granted to specific corporate entities.

Kochan’s report will analyze Florida, federal, and constitutional law, and make recommendations on the use of legislative and municipal authority to ensure that special interests do not benefit at the expense of the public in the future.

An eminent constitutional scholar who also specializes in property and administrative law, Professor Kochan is the Executive Director of the Law & Economics Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

He has earned a multitude of legal awards and citations and published numerous books and articles on land use, regulation, property rights, environmental law, and related subjects.

What they’re saying: