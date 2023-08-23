Disney Aspire Program Celebrates Its Five Year Anniversary

The Walt Disney Company shared how the Disney Aspire program is changing lives and turning dreams into reality while celebrating its fifth anniversary.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company’s groundbreaking education investment program which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week is turning dreams into reality for eligible cast members and employees who do the same every day for guests and fans around the world.

The program which is designed for busy adults who may be balancing home, family and work obligations while pursuing their education offers a myriad of program options in a variety of subjects and levels.

That could open doors for cast members and employees to learn a trade, improve their English language skills, and earn a high school or college diploma.

Disney started the Disney Aspire program in 2018 with the goal of giving our 90,000 hourly cast members and employees the life-changing opportunity of a 100% tuition paid education.

The program was launched with a commitment of $150 million in five years, and it exceeded that goal in half that time.

Disney Ceo Bob Iger Surprises Aspire Students & Grads:

Following the commemoration of Disney Aspire’s anniversary earlier in the week, Bob Iger Disney’s CEO surprised some employees and cast members in the program at Disneyland

When Iger announced the program in 2018 he said that he “always believed that education is the key to opportunity” and “it opens doors and creates new possibilities.”

Disney Aspire removes barriers to education and contributes to the Company’s strong pipeline of talent by:

Covering 100% of tuition upfront, as well as reimbursements for required books and fees.

Offering an enhanced program and degree catalog that aligns with predicted future of work trends.

Providing individual student success services from start to finish through the Guild.

Enabling students and graduates to prepare for career growth through the extensive career development learning and networking opportunities.

What They're Saying: