First Wave of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

At long last, the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka is here taking audiences on another journey with former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. In addition to having a new show to stream on Disney+ fans can also start accumulating merchandise like these incredible Funko Pop! figures.
- As fans uncover a chapter in Ahsoka’s story, Funko and Star Wars are teaming up for new Pop! figures inspired by the show.
- Five standard Pop! figures and three Pocket Pop! key chains have just debuted representing popular characters in their new live-action format. The lineup includes:
- Ahsoka Tano (Key Chain and Pop!)
- Chopper
- Hera Syndulla (Key Chain and Pop!)
- Professor Huyang
- Marrok
- Sabine Wren (Key Chain Only)
- The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$11.99.
- Items are expected to ship to guests in October 2023. Links to the items can be found below.
Funko Pop! Figures
Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #650 – $11.99
Star Wars: Ahsoka C1-10P (Chopper) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #654 – $11.99
Pocket Pop! Key Chains
Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
