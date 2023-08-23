First Wave of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

At long last, the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka is here taking audiences on another journey with former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. In addition to having a new show to stream on Disney+ fans can also start accumulating merchandise like these incredible Funko Pop! figures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As fans uncover a chapter in Ahsoka’s story , Funko and Star Wars are teaming up for new Pop! figures inspired by the show.

, Funko and Star Wars are teaming up for new Pop! figures inspired by the show. Five standard Pop! figures and three Pocket Pop! key chains have just debuted representing popular characters in their new live-action format. The lineup includes: Ahsoka Tano (Key Chain and Pop!) Chopper Hera Syndulla (Key Chain and Pop!) Professor Huyang Marrok Sabine Wren (Key Chain Only)

The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$11.99.

Items are expected to ship to guests in October 2023. Links to the items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Funko Pop! Figures

Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #650 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka C1-10P (Chopper) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #654 – $11.99

Pocket Pop! Key Chains

Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!