“Good Morning America” to Find the Country’s Best Tacos

Good Morning America continues its series in search of the best eats in America with a four-city tour to find the nation’s top tacos. “United States of Tacos” will kick off Monday, August 28, in Chicago and will subsequently travel to Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 29; Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 30; and Atlanta on Thursday, August 31.
- A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners between two local establishments from each city, who will then go on to compete live, in-studio on GMA Friday, September 1, to win the “United States of Tacos” series and $20,000, the largest grand prize awarded in GMA’s traveling food competition series to date.
- Guest judges Israel Idonije (former NFL player for Chicago Bears), Fabio Viviani (chef and restaurateur) and Tracy Butler (WLS meteorologist) will sample tacos from two Chicago eateries.
- Determining the best tacos in Dallas will be guest judges Evelyn Garcia (chef, television personality and restaurateur), Grant Williams (NBA player for Dallas Mavericks) and Mark Istook (WFAA anchor).
- Deciding the winning tacos from Miami will be guest judges DJ Khaled (GRAMMY Award®-winning producer and DJ), Joey Fatone (singer and television personality) and Lorena Garcia (chef, restaurateur and television personality).
- And in Atlanta, Kandi Burruss (television personality, GRAMMY Award-winning producer and restaurateur), Todd Tucker (producer and restaurateur) and Brian Monahan (WSB meteorologist) round out the series to select the city’s most supreme taco.
- Guest judges for the finale showdown on Friday, September 1, are Chris Valdes (chef) along with three surprise guest judges.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET) on ABC.
- Simone Swink is the executive producer.