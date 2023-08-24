“Good Morning America” to Find the Country’s Best Tacos

Good Morning America continues its series in search of the best eats in America with a four-city tour to find the nation’s top tacos. “United States of Tacos” will kick off Monday, August 28, in Chicago and will subsequently travel to Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 29; Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 30; and Atlanta on Thursday, August 31.

A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners between two local establishments from each city, who will then go on to compete live, in-studio on GMA Friday, September 1, to win the “United States of Tacos” series and $20,000, the largest grand prize awarded in GMA’s traveling food competition series to date.

Guest judges Israel Idonije (former NFL player for Chicago Bears), Fabio Viviani (chef and restaurateur) and Tracy Butler (WLS meteorologist) will sample tacos from two Chicago eateries.

Determining the best tacos in Dallas will be guest judges Evelyn Garcia (chef, television personality and restaurateur), Grant Williams (NBA player for Dallas Mavericks) and Mark Istook (WFAA anchor).

Deciding the winning tacos from Miami will be guest judges DJ Khaled (GRAMMY Award®-winning producer and DJ), Joey Fatone (singer and television personality) and Lorena Garcia (chef, restaurateur and television personality).

And in Atlanta, Kandi Burruss (television personality, GRAMMY Award-winning producer and restaurateur), Todd Tucker (producer and restaurateur) and Brian Monahan (WSB meteorologist) round out the series to select the city’s most supreme taco.

Guest judges for the finale showdown on Friday, September 1, are Chris Valdes (chef) along with three surprise guest judges.

