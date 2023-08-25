“Ahsoka” End Credits Theme Now Available to Stream

The End Credits Theme from Ahsoka is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the end credits theme from Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars series on Disney+, debuted on streaming services such as Spotify.
- The theme, along with all music for the series, is composed by Kevin Kiner, who previously worked on the scores for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
- Ahsoka Soundtrack Vol 1 with music from Episodes 1- 4 will be released on September 15th.
- “Ahsoka – End Credits” can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.
- Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka.
