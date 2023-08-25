“Ahsoka” End Credits Theme Now Available to Stream

The End Credits Theme from Ahsoka is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

, the newest series on The theme, along with all music for the series, is composed by Kevin Kiner, who previously worked on the scores for Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch .

with music from Episodes 1- 4 will be released on September 15th. “Ahsoka – End Credits” can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

About Ahsoka:

follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.

Check out Mike's review of Ahsoka.