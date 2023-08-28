Tickets Available For Advance Screening Events Of “A Haunting In Venice”

Special advance screenings will be taking place at select IMAX and Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. in September, treating viewers to an early viewing of 20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice.

Special advance screenings of 20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice, an unsettling supernatural thriller directed by Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) , will take place at cinemas and select IMAX and Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. in September. Details are as follows: A HAUNTING IN VENICE : IMAX SPECIAL SCREENING EVENTS – Sat., September 9 Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9 and will feature a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectable poster. IMAX theatre locations include AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, NY), Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA), AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, KS), Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, WA), & Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, CA). To purchase tickets: www.fandango.com/AHauntingInVeniceIMAXScreeningEvent Alamo Murder Mystery Screenings of A Haunting in Venice – Sat., September 9 Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9 and will feature an interactive murder mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings. Alamo Drafthouse locations include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, TX), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, DC), and Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, IL). To purchase tickets: http://drafthouse.com/event/advance-screening-a-haunting-in-venice-murder-mystery-advance-screening-party A Haunting in Venice Early Access Screenings – Wed., September 13 Over 100 early access screenings will take place Wednesday, September 13 in IMAX and premium formats and will feature exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy. Click here to find a theater near you. For details and to purchase tickets: www.fandango.com/AHauntingInVeniceEarlyAccessScreening

A Haunting in Venice, which is based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, stars Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. A Haunting in Venice opens exclusively in theaters September 15, 2023.

which is based upon the novel by Agatha Christie, stars Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. opens exclusively in theaters September 15, 2023. A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile , the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

