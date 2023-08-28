Timbaland and Justin Timberlake to Curate Music for ESPN’s Monday Night Football Games

ESPN announced today that Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and global superstar Justin Timberlake will work with ESPN throughout the 2023-24 NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games.
- The curated music from Timbaland and Timberlake will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.
- Beatclub, a music creator platform founded by Timbaland, of which Timberlake is a member and equity holder, will have its users and A&R team supporting the duo in the music creation for the season.
- Timbaland/Timberlake Music Curation Schedule:
- Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD
- Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD
- Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD
- For the first act of the curation, Timbaland and Timberlake – alongside Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado – are releasing a new single, ‘Keep Going Up’ via Mosley Music Group/Def Jam Recordings, which will be the track for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot featuring Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.
- Listen to the new song and see a promo for the week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets below:
What they’re saying:
- ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends: “Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection. ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”