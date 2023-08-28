Timbaland and Justin Timberlake to Curate Music for ESPN’s Monday Night Football Games

ESPN announced today that Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and global superstar Justin Timberlake will work with ESPN throughout the 2023-24 NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games.

The curated music from Timbaland and Timberlake will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

Beatclub, a music creator platform founded by Timbaland, of which Timberlake is a member and equity holder, will have its users and A&R team supporting the duo in the music creation for the season.

Timbaland/Timberlake Music Curation Schedule: Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

For the first act of the curation, Timbaland and Timberlake – alongside Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado – are releasing a new single, ‘Keep Going Up’ via Mosley Music Group/Def Jam Recordings, which will be the track for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot featuring Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Listen to the new song and see a promo for the week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets below:

Preparing for your fantasy football draft? Check out our Hamilton guide to fantasy football

What they’re saying: