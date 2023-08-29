Disney Attempting to Generate More Revenue From Streaming Business in India by Offering Free Cricket

According to Reuters, The Walt Disney Company is attempting to generate more revenue from its streaming business in India by offering free cricket on smartphones.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is attempting to generate more revenue from its streaming business in India by offering free cricket on smartphones, hoping that the strategy will boost advertising revenue.
- The India streaming operations were Disney's largest last year globally but shared a loss of $41.5 million on revenue of $390 million for the year to March 2022.
- The Burbank-headquartered entertainment giant is under more pressure, with a third of subscribers leaving the base between October and July.
What They’re Saying:
- "We were bullish on Indian subscribers' propensity to pay. That's not worked out," said one of the sources. "Free cricket is the only bullet left."