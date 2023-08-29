ESPN and Missouri Valley Football Conference Reach Multi-Year Rights Extension

The Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN have reached a new multimedia rights extension.

What’s Happening:

The agreement will feature national linear and digital exposure for the Conference, beginning with the 2024 football season and extending through the 2029 season.

This fall, the Conference and ESPN are entering the final year of their existing multi-year agreement.

During the term of the six-year extension, a minimum of nine MVFC games will be featured on ESPN linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU), in addition to continuing the eight-game Conference “Game of the Week” digital package on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

The MVFC will also deliver additional league contests to air exclusively on ESPN platforms as part of the new agreement.

The MVFC retained LEONA Marketing Group to assist with negotiating its agreement with ESPN.

The future schedule of games and any corresponding distribution outlets will be announced later.

What They’re Saying:

Commissioner Patty Viverito: “We truly value our relationship with ESPN, and this agreement achieves all of the Conference’s goals we identified at the start of the negotiation process. It strengthens our relationship with the industry leader, offers broader opportunities for linear exposure, and protects local media rights agreements.”

Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming & acquisitions: "The Missouri Valley Football Conference features fantastic programs and outstanding rivalries that we look forward to continuing to highlight across ESPN platforms in the many years ahead as part of our commitment to the coverage of FCS football."