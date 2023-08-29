“This Week” Co-Anchor and ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz On the Road Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

This Week with George Stephanopoulos co-anchor and ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is hitting the road ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
What's Happening:
- In South Carolina, an early test in the Republican nomination contest, Raddatz interviews Republican Rep.
- Nancy Mace and Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn about the stakes of the race and turning out voters. Plus, professor Gibbs Knotts of the College of Charleston shares his analysis of the Palmetto State’s landscape and what to expect in the months to come.
- In Georgia, a decisive state during the 2020 race that’s set to be a battleground again next year, Raddatz interviews Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, and Patricia Murphy, political columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- Raddatz also hears reactions from attendees watching the first 2024 GOP presidential debate at an event hosted by the Cobb County Young Republicans.
