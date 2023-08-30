Poster, Featurette Shared for Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official poster for their upcoming film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.
- In addition to the new poster, seen above, Searchlight has also released a new featurette for the film, featuring an interview with Stone and behind-the-scenes footage:
- From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
- Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Suzy Bemba round out the cast.
- Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.
- The film is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Lanthimos and Stone.
- Poor Things will hit theaters on December 8th, 2023.