Six Flags Unveils Thrilling New Rides and Experiences Coming Across the Chain in 2024

Six Flags today announced all of their 2024 additions across their chain of parks – one of the most substantial planned investments in its parks in more than a decade.

What’s Happening:

The upcoming investments span across more than a dozen parks, featuring an impressive lineup of thrilling additions that will captivate and exhilarate guests.

Included in this expansion are five brand-new rides in partnership with DC, bringing iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to life in exhilarating experiences.

In addition, Six Flags will launch three new roller coasters including a state-of-the-art Ultra Surf coaster, the first Super Boomerang coaster in North America, and a new wood coaster featuring modern, revolutionary Timberliner coaster cars delivering an ultra-comfortable ride.

Highlights of the new rides coming to Six Flags parks include:

Six Flags Over Texas – The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive to add to the fun. It’s a family fun ride for thrill seekers of all ages!

Six Flags Fiesta Texas – An expansion of the DC Universe land will include CYBORG Cyber Revolution, creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity rotating family drop tower; METROPOLIS Transit Authority allowing 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco covered monorail-style trains.

Six Flags Great Adventure – To celebrate its 50th anniversary year, the park will introduce the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America. THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. In a flash, it changes direction and speeds off again, backward! Guests can also immerse themselves in an authentic African lodging experience at the NEW Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Set within the expansive 350-acre Wild Safari Park, guests will enjoy ultra-luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining, all creating an unforgettable safari getaway.

Six Flags St. Louis – THE JOKER: Carnival of Chaos, standing at a staggering record height of 17 stories tall, whips back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher and higher while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

Six Flags Great America – Sky Striker is a giant pendulum attraction that sends riders on a breathtaking journey to extreme heights. A massive, 17-story pendulum that glides effortlessly back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour delivers a heart-pounding experience of weightlessness at an astounding 172 feet in the air.

Six Flags Over Georgia – The first-of-its kind “Ultra Surf” coaster is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park with a track that launches riders forward and backward surfing at 60 miles per hour through a refreshing splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensures no two rides are alike. While the name of this thriller is still TBD, Six Flags Over Georgia fanatics will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name! Follow the park’s social media for details.

Six Flags Great Escape – The Bobcat wooden roller coaster roars in at nearly 40 miles per hour with a family-friendly modernized coaster train providing a comfortable ride experience with tight turns, hills and curves thrill seekers crave.