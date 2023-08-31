ABC Audio Announces the Lineup for Special Labor Day Holiday Programming

ABC Audio has announced three different Labor Day holiday programs, including two musical specials.

What’s Happening:

Today, ABC Audio announced three different specials for the Labor Day holiday.

Programming includes two music specials — a rock music special focused on rock stars’ pre-fame jobs and a country music special celebrating back-to-school events — as well as a special highlighting the impact of artificial intelligence and new technological advancements.

About ABC Audio’s Work Hard, Rock Harder:

ABC Audio’s Work Hard, Rock Harder, hosted by Scott Goldberg, is a special spotlighting the various jobs that legendary rockers Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Sting, KISS’ Gene Simmons and others had before their music careers skyrocketed and how artists such as Bryan Adams, Queen’s Bryan May and The Who’s Pete Townshend parlayed their fame into new careers.

About Back to School Labor Day Weekend:

Back to School Labor Day Weekend , hosted by chart-topping country music artist Lainey Wilson, focuses on the school days of country superstars, including Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

Artists such as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini also share how their music education inspired them to pursue careers as artists, and Wilson headlines the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff in New Orleans, Louisiana, as artists share their team loyalties at the start of the college football season.

About What’s Next? Life & Tech:

ABC News technology reporter Mike Dobuski hosts What’s Next? Life & Tech , a special exploring the role of artificial intelligence and the future of technology and the internet.

Dobuski interviews Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz about social media and the impact of the Influencer Economy .

. ABC News entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson interviews Scott Mann, director and co-founder of generative AI firm Flawless, about the use of AI in film and television.

Also in the Special: