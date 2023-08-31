City Works Eatery & Pour House Extends Rock N’ Roll Brunch for Labor Day

City Works Eatery & Pour House announced they have extended their Rock N’ Roll brunch to be offered through the entire Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What’s Happening:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House has extended its Rock N’ Roll brunch to be offered through the entire Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- This gives brunch and music fans another opportunity to grab great food and enjoy the day off.
- City Works offers 90 local and global craft beers on tap with 30+ taps dedicated to local breweries, making it a great choice for brunch lovers who enjoy unique beers.
The Rock N’ Roll Themed Menu Includes:
- Johnny Hash – Hand-pulled hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder, red and green bell peppers, onions, butternut squash, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, sunny side up eggs
- Jon Bun Jovi– Warm jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing
- The Boss – 8 oz. top sirloin steak, eggs choice, cheesy potato casserole
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning