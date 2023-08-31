City Works Eatery & Pour House Extends Rock N’ Roll Brunch for Labor Day

City Works Eatery & Pour House announced they have extended their Rock N’ Roll brunch to be offered through the entire Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What’s Happening:

This gives brunch and music fans another opportunity to grab great food and enjoy the day off.

City Works offers 90 local and global craft beers on tap with 30+ taps dedicated to local breweries, making it a great choice for brunch lovers who enjoy unique beers.

The Rock N’ Roll Themed Menu Includes:

Johnny Hash – Hand-pulled hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder, red and green bell peppers, onions, butternut squash, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, sunny side up eggs

Jon Bun Jovi– Warm jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing

The Boss – 8 oz. top sirloin steak, eggs choice, cheesy potato casserole