Shriek and Harmonize! RSVLTS x Disney’s Haunted Mansion Collection Has Materialized!

Um, yeah, we just got word that Madame Leota finally received that “message from beyond,” and apparently it has something to do with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). Seems like the Kunuflex masterminds have launched a Haunted Mansion collection where the home’s spirited residents, wallpaper, and decor star on six spooky shirts. We’re telling you folks, this assortment is a scream!

“When the crypt doors creak, and the tombstones quake, spooks come out for a singing wake…” and we’re pretty certain that you’ll be joining them in song as you delight over the new Haunted Mansion collection from RSVLTS!

While this isn’t exactly an attraction-linear collection, we can make our way through the Mansion with these six styles starting with “Fright This Way.” The gargoyle candelabras that set you off on your journey in the Stretching Room have taken up residence on a black and purple roper shirt and we gotta say, they look great.

Next, travel along the haunted halls and check out the “Ghostly Gallery” that’s full of some interesting photos hanging on purple walls. Speaking of the walls, your friends will shudder as dozens of eyes stare at them when you wear “Wall Creeps.” The shirt doesn’t glow in the dark (as far as we know), but those yellow pupils really pop against the black and grey background.

The further you journey, the more residents you’ll meet and “Haunted Houseguests” tries to glimpse them all. We spot Madame Leota, caretaker Silas Crump, Constance Hatachaway, Singing Busts and more.

For something a bit more cheerful, there’s “After-Life of the Party,” with bold colors and “cute” versions of the beloved ghosts, skeletons, and the resident Medium. Finally, make your way to the “Grim Grinning Graveyard” where you’ll be serenaded by some busts, opera singers…and screeching cats. And yes, you can bet that some hitchhiking ghosts will follow you home!

The Haunted Mansion Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70), as well as youth styles in sizes XS-2XL ($45).

As for that awesome Roper shirt? It’s only available in Classic cut for adults ($72).

