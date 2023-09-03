LEGO Announces Winner In Disney-based LEGO Ideas Challenge

After launching a LEGO Ideas challenge earlier this year, asking builders to submit designs celebrating what Disney means to them, LEGO has announced a winner.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, LEGO builders were invited to take part in a LEGO Ideas challenge where they could see their build become an actually manufactured LEGO product.

The challenge called all Disney fans to remember their first Disney Film, watching it on repeat, singing along, and discovering new favorite characters. Simply asking, “What does Disney mean to you?”

Builders could show their love for Disney productions using LEGO bricks creating scenes, favorite characters, or a realized concept of what the brand means to them. However, submissions did have several rules to follow: Only referencing original Disney creations, with no references to Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Use between 50 and 800 LEGO elements in size. Minifigures would require new molds, and participants were reminded that this may reduce their chances in the judging phase.



Now, a winner has been selected! User 2A2A made the winning design, and described it, saying: “To celebrate Disney's 100 years of fairytales, I created this model that shows Mickey mouse revealing the Magic of Disney stories~ At the center sits Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia. The figure is all made of Lego bricks, carefully designed to capture Mickey's cheerful smile. Many mini-icons and characters from Disney classics emerge from the cloud of magic dust: Belle and the magic rose from Beauty and the Beast Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian, from The Little Mermaid Pride rock from The Lion King Sultan's palace and the flying Carpet, from Aladdin Pumpkin coach from Cinderella Stitch riding the wave, from Lilo and Stitch Elsa from Frozen working the ice magic Pinocchio It was really difficult to pick a favorite story that summarizes 100 years of magic, I hope this model can show the many classics through time, and offer a truly magical scene for both Disney fans and Lego fans~ Cheers

For winning the challenge, 2A2A will be compensated as designated by LEGO. Specifically, they will receive the following: 1% of the total net sales of the product 10 complimentary copies of your LEGO Ideas set Credit and bio in set materials as the LEGO Ideas Fan Designer

This submission, which will become LEGO’s latest collaboration with Target, will join the other products in development. Updates and news about how you can get the set will come at a later time according to LEGO.