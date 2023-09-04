Get The Glam Glow You’ve Been Looking for with Revolution x Monsters University Collection

Hello humans! [AHHHH!] The return to school doesn’t have to be scary even if you’re heading to Monsters University. Now that class is back in session (sigh) Revolution Beauty is making things a bit more fun as they celebrate the term with a Monsters University Collection that’s hideously good.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Forget the scares, let’s turn up the glam. London-based cosmetics company Revolution Beauty is embracing the world of monsters with a Pixar-inspired collection that will make all of your eyes sparkle.

Themed to the energetic film Monsters University , this assortment is the perfect beauty companion for a study sesh with classmates, a school-wide pep rally, or that long anticipated first date.

Revolution's lineup covers everything from eyeshadow and lip gloss to primer, highlighter, and brushes, plus a fuzzy Sulley bag to keep everything organized.

Revolution x Monsters University Sulley Make Up Bag – $12.00

Whether you like a natural approach with your eye makeup or find yourself drawn to bright colors and bold hues, the Scare Card Palettes offer plenty of mix and match options to go with your wardrobe and personal style. Each comes in a “Scare Card” Case with a Monster on the front and features eight complimentary colors.

Revolution x Monsters University Fraternity and Sorority Palette – $25.00

Accent your smile with something pretty for your lips like lip oil, gloss, or lipstick. More monsters decorate the packaging and tubes so you’ll always be reminded with Monsters House you’re repping.

Revolution x Monsters University Revolution Squishy Lipstick – $10.00

Apply your makeup with precision and ease when you use the Scare Can Brush Set! Yes, it’s exactly like you’re imaging, a yellow Scare Can opens to reveal not the sound of screams, but 4 essential brushes decorated in some monstrous designs.

Looking for something that encompasses all of your beauty needs? You’ll love Revolution’s Art and Don Set. The duo team up with 2 Scare Card Palettes, a Primer and a lipstick so you can turn heads every day of the school year.

Disney Pixar’s Monsters University and Revolution Art and Don Set – $32.00

The Revolution x Monsters University Collection is available now directly through the Revolution Beauty website and prices range from $8.00-$52.00.

Student Discounts:

Raise your hand if you want to save money on your cosmetics purchases. Revolution Beauty has teamed up with Student Beans, Student Rate and Youth ID to offer discounts on their beauty products. Sign up or log in to confirm your student status and save up to 20% on your purchase.

