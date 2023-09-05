Tickets Available Now for 20th Century Studios’ “A Haunting in Venice”

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice, an unsettling supernatural thriller directed by Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

  • The film, which is based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including:
    • Kyle Allen
    • Camille Cottin
    • Jamie Dornan
    • Tina Fey
    • Jude Hill
    • Ali Khan
    • Emma Laird
    • Kelly Reilly
    • Riccardo Scamarcio
    • Michelle Yeoh
  • A Haunting in Venice opens exclusively in theaters September 15, 2023.

About A Haunting in Venice:

  • A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
  • Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party.
  • The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.
  •  A Haunting in Venice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is available September 15, 2023.