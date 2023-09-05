Mark Your Calendars to Get Tickets for Paley’s Fall Season

PaleyFest NY is coming to The Paley Museum this October and will bring some exciting celebrity guests.

PaleyFest NY:

  • October 11 to 17, 2023
  • The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC
  • This year’s festival features an exciting lineup of TV's brightest stars and biggest names with live conversations and interactive Q&As in the intimate Paley theater plus an array of entertaining and inspiring screenings.

First Events Announced:

Live with Kelly and Mark:

  • Wednesday, October 11

Shark Tank:

  • Monday, October 16

Mark Your Calendars for These Important PaleyFest Dates:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 12: Lineup Announcement and Presale Opens to Paley President's Circle, Patron, Partner Members & Citi Cardmembers
  • Thursday, Sept. 14: Presale Opens to Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Members
  • Friday, Sept. 15: Tickets on sale to General Public

Paley Members are First in Line:

  • PaleyFest events often sell out. Upgrade your membership today and receive access to tickets beginning September 12.
  • Contact our Membership Office today at [email protected] or 212.621.6780.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews:

Online Festival:

  • Paley Member Access Begins Tuesday, September 19
  • Get a sneak peek into the buzzworthy shows that everyone will be talking about FIRST at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.
  • Don't miss exclusive conversations featuring the stars, creatives, and innovators of top shows from your favorite networks.

First Online Events Announced:

  • The Amazing Race
  • Love & Marriage: Huntsville

A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente:﻿The Legend of #21:

  • Exhibit Runs September 15 to October 29, 2023
  • The Paley Museum
  • To kick off the Paley Center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Paley Museum welcomes the public to celebrate the legacy of one of baseball's most accomplished and electrifying athletes ever: Roberto Clemente.
  • In honor of the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s historic Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 1973, the Paley Center presents an exhibition of photographs, video, authentic artifacts, a curated daily screening series, arts & crafts, and interactive trivia for families to enjoy.
  • As a Paley Member, you enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum, including the exhibits and screenings.

PALEYLAND:

  • November 25, 2023, to January 7, 2024
  • The Paley Museum
  • PaleyLand returns to The Paley Museum for our annual holiday extravaganza! Enjoy an unforgettable experience for all ages including photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with beloved costumed characters, classic holiday programs, exclusive previews, arts & crafts, and a magical holiday train display.

Paley Members Only:

  • Paley Members receive VIP Member early entry on December 2 and enjoy free admission to PaleyLand every time they visit The Paley Museum.