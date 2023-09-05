Mark Your Calendars to Get Tickets for Paley’s Fall Season

PaleyFest NY is coming to The Paley Museum this October and will bring some exciting celebrity guests.

PaleyFest NY:

October 11 to 17, 2023

The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC

This year’s festival features an exciting lineup of TV's brightest stars and biggest names with live conversations and interactive Q&As in the intimate Paley theater plus an array of entertaining and inspiring screenings.

First Events Announced:

Live with Kelly and Mark:

Wednesday, October 11

Shark Tank:

Monday, October 16

Mark Your Calendars for These Important PaleyFest Dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Lineup Announcement and Presale Opens to Paley President's Circle, Patron, Partner Members & Citi Cardmembers

Thursday, Sept. 14: Presale Opens to Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Members

Friday, Sept. 15: Tickets on sale to General Public

Paley Members are First in Line:

PaleyFest events often sell out. Upgrade your membership today and receive access to tickets beginning September 12.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews:

Online Festival:

Paley Member Access Begins Tuesday, September 19

Get a sneak peek into the buzzworthy shows that everyone will be talking about FIRST at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

Don't miss exclusive conversations featuring the stars, creatives, and innovators of top shows from your favorite networks.

First Online Events Announced:

The Amazing Race

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente:﻿The Legend of #21:

Exhibit Runs September 15 to October 29, 2023

The Paley Museum

To kick off the Paley Center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Paley Museum welcomes the public to celebrate the legacy of one of baseball's most accomplished and electrifying athletes ever: Roberto Clemente.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s historic Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 1973, the Paley Center presents an exhibition of photographs, video, authentic artifacts, a curated daily screening series, arts & crafts, and interactive trivia for families to enjoy.

As a Paley Member, you enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum, including the exhibits and screenings.

PALEYLAND:

November 25, 2023, to January 7, 2024

The Paley Museum

PaleyLand returns to The Paley Museum for our annual holiday extravaganza! Enjoy an unforgettable experience for all ages including photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with beloved costumed characters, classic holiday programs, exclusive previews, arts & crafts, and a magical holiday train display.

