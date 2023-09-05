Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Marvel Pins, Seasonal Celebrations, Star Wars

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-sixth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays with TONS of Marvel designs as well as some seasonal and celebration pins.

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Today shopDisney is all in on the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s Avengers and Disney100 with 13 (!) pins styles that comic book fans will adore. There’s also a handful of seasonal designs representing Fall, Halloween and Rosh Hashanah.

It’s an epic kickoff to pin collecting this week with Disney characters representing their favorite Marvel heroes. These rectangular pins look just like the Disney100 celebration covers that have been debuting all year long. There’s also a D23 Exclusive in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Avengers.

Moving on to seasonal festivities, bring on the Fall and Halloween fun with Hiro and Baymax of Big Hero 6, or prepare for trick-or-treat with Daisy Duck in a witch costume. Fans celebrating Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) will delight in a Donald and Daisy picnic pin.

Finally, show your love for Star Wars with the Bounty Hunters mystery series of pins featuring Aurra Sing, Zam Wesell, Boushh, Greef Karga and others.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive The Avengers 60th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Marvel

Daisy Duck: Ms. Marvel Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse: The Invincible Iron Man Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Avengers Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse: The Amazing Spider-Man Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantastic Four Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Pete with Mickey Mouse and Friends: The Infinity Gauntlet Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Minnie Mouse: Captain Marvel Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Daisy Duck Edge of Spider-Verse Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends The New Avengers Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends X-Men Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Goofy: The Incredible Hulk Comic Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $19.99

Seasonal Celebrations

Daisy Duck Halloween Pin – $11.99

Hiro, Baymax and Mochi Autumn 2023 Pin – Big Hero 6 – Limited Release – $17.99

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Rosh Hashanah Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Star Wars

Star Wars Bounty Hunters Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs in the series: Star Wars Bounty Hunters Series features Boba Fett, Din Djarin, Greedo, Krrsantan, IG-11, Aurra Sing, Zam Wesell, Dengar, Boushh and Greef Karga



