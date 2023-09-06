Anaheim Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Historic Packard Building

Anaheim’s Packing District is celebrating the 100th anniversary of one of its historic buildings – The Packard Building – with a celebration all day on Saturday, September 9th.

What’s Happening:

The Anaheim Packing District is thrilled to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the grand opening of the Packard Building with a full day of vintage-inspired festivities on Saturday, September 9, from 11 am to 9 pm.

The Packard Building, a historical structure in the city was once a car dealership, but now allows visitors the chance to savor a meal from Umami Burger.

This anniversary event is part of the "Doors Open California" initiative by the California Preservation Foundation, celebrating historic places throughout the state. Come dressed in 1920’s attire and celebrate this cultural milestone.

Here are some of the exciting highlights of the event:

Classic Car Show: Farmers Park will come alive from 11 am to 3 pm with a stunning display of Packard and 1928-1931 Model-A Ford Club cars. Car enthusiasts and history buffs alike will be treated to a unique experience.

Throughout the day, from 11 am to 9 pm, guests will be treated to the melodies of four incredible jazz bands, including Jazzie Flom Trio, Big Butter Jazz, Jazz Conspiracy, and General Area Jazz. Historical Tours : Guests can participate in guided tours led by the Anaheim Historical Society. These tours will explore the historical properties of the Packing District, including the Packard Building, Anaheim Packing House, and the MAKE Building, between 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

: Guests can participate in guided tours led by the Anaheim Historical Society. These tours will explore the historical properties of the Packing District, including the Packard Building, Anaheim Packing House, and the MAKE Building, between 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Culinary Delights : "En Familia," a chef-driven restaurant and craft bar inspired by Valle de Guadalupe, will be opening its doors at the Packard Building. Monkish Brewing Company will be rewarding guests who guess their speakeasy-style code word with special beer pour offers.

: "En Familia," a chef-driven restaurant and craft bar inspired by Valle de Guadalupe, will be opening its doors at the Packard Building. Monkish Brewing Company will be rewarding guests who guess their speakeasy-style code word with special beer pour offers. Prohibition-Style Elixirs : For those embracing the 1920s theme, Hammer Bar and BXCR Bar at Anaheim Packing House will offer prohibition-style elixirs at special $10 pricing.

: For those embracing the 1920s theme, Hammer Bar and BXCR Bar at Anaheim Packing House will offer prohibition-style elixirs at special $10 pricing. Art Drawing: Art and car enthusiasts will have the chance to win an original acrylic work on canvas of the Packard Building, created by Chris Bennett, the Packing District's Director of Development. The proceeds from this drawing will benefit the Anaheim Historical Society.