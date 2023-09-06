Official Trailer and Poster Released for 20th Century Studios’ Film “The Bikeriders”

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer and poster for The Bikeriders, arriving in theaters on December 1.
What's Happening:
- Today, 20th Century Studios released the trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film, The Bikeriders.
- The Bikeriders, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, was screened last week at the Telluride Film Festival to critical acclaim.
About The Bikeriders:
- The cast, most of whom did their own riding on an array of period-correct bikes, also includes Michael Shannon (Bullet Train), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead).
- From writer-director Jeff Nichols (Loving, Midnight Special, Mud), 20th Century Studios and New Regency,
- The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. Inspired by Danny Lyon’s iconic book of photography,
- The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of ’60s motorcycle riders.
- Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who’s married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals’ evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy).
- Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband’s untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny’s attention.
- As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.
- Sarah Green, p.g.a., Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, p.g.a. and Arnon Milchan are the producers. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern and Fred Berger are the executive producers.
- The Bikeriders will screen at the London Film Festival, which runs from October 4-15.
- The Bikeriders opens in U.S. theaters on December 1.