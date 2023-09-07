Official Trailer and Poster Released for 20th Century Studios’ Comedy “Quiz Lady”

The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ comedy Quiz Lady have been released.

What’s Happening:

The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, is now available.

Quiz Lady will premiere November 3rd, 2023, exclusively on Hulu Disney+

About Quiz Lady:

In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, game show-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts.

When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide game show champion.

The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.